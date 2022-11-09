ferryboat in
Meta Layoffs this week 😬
Meta's going to do layoffs this week. Not surprising, but I wonder how much of this is "peer pressure" from other companies cutting back so much. That said, theyve doubled their full time employee count from 2019, so definitely a lot of bloat.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/meta-is-preparing-to-notify-employees-of-large-scale-layoffs-this-week-11667767794
brockenspectreMarketing
I've spent over a decade in ecommerce and software and I've been shocked at how oddly hard it is to get a job at Meta, and yet the complete mediocrity and unprofessionalism of their ad and marketing account reps is something I continue to come across. Same with Google. FAANG seems to overpay engineers, and then have unbelievably poor hiring practices with marketing and account management roles.
3
PeceprinSoftware Engineering Manager
Because they think they are disposable commodities whereas engineers offer something they can build on
