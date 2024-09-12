ComTruise in
Life sucks
I've been a senior SW engineer since 2019. I don't know how to play office politics so never seem to go beyond senior. My work is recognized throughout and even have gotten quarterly awards. Most of the people who joined along my year in 2018 are now Principal, Staff, Dist. Re-org in 2019 right after my promotion so guess new manager/director don't care.
I know I need to get my self more out there if I want to climb, anyone have pointers? I can easily switch to another big tech, I know my worth. The market seems very bad, so guess I'm stuck here for now.
9
2829
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Definitely a tough spot to be in, but unfortunately in this industries, promotions aren't guaranteed and you definitely gotta put some legwork in it. That said, if you think it's really office politics holding you back and not your work, then it's probably time to find a new company to work for. Market doesn't seem great but the best time to look for a new job is when you already have one.
7
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577