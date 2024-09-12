Life sucks

I've been a senior SW engineer since 2019. I don't know how to play office politics so never seem to go beyond senior. My work is recognized throughout and even have gotten quarterly awards. Most of the people who joined along my year in 2018 are now Principal, Staff, Dist. Re-org in 2019 right after my promotion so guess new manager/director don't care.





I know I need to get my self more out there if I want to climb, anyone have pointers? I can easily switch to another big tech, I know my worth. The market seems very bad, so guess I'm stuck here for now.