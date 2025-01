End of Zero Interest + AI Saving Potential = Layoffs

This is conjecture/a hypothetical This article gave me pause https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/p/zirp-software-engineers ... when considering that interest rates have risen and servicing long term bonds/debts have to be paid for after a decade of cheep money. And now contrast this with a pure economic equation/exchange of value and accounting of savings by AI. It may cost a company for a Developer $1200 for each 500 lines of code. Where as an AI (though this is a hypothesis) can write 500 lines of code for 1/1000th of the cost of a human developer (based on X rate per token, and a simple sum calculation). So, there is a shadow of AI underlying these layoffs when contrasted against 10+ years of cheap money, servicing of debts and the potential savings on labour that small to at scale of AI & automation brings to reducing labour costs. These opinions are my own, it is a thinking exercise, and just me connecting the dots, between two different points of view and unrelated sources of news/knowledge. See Video: Source: CS50 (Harvard) - YouTube - End of Programming Matt Welsh is Co-founder and Chief Architect of Fixie.ai , a Seattle-based startup developing a new computational platform with AI at the core. He was previously head of engineering at OctoML, a software engineer at Apple and Xnor.ai , engineering director at Google, and a Professor of Computer Science at Harvard University. He holds a PhD from UC Berkeley. https://youtu.be/JhCl-GeT4jw?si=0oQ9fZlhrS4lzp_G