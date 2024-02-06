whoshowwhat in
End of Zero Interest + AI Saving Potential = Layoffs
This is conjecture/a hypothetical This article gave me pause https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/p/zirp-software-engineers ... when considering that interest rates have risen and servicing long term bonds/debts have to be paid for after a decade of cheep money. And now contrast this with a pure economic equation/exchange of value and accounting of savings by AI. It may cost a company for a Developer $1200 for each 500 lines of code. Where as an AI (though this is a hypothesis) can write 500 lines of code for 1/1000th of the cost of a human developer (based on X rate per token, and a simple sum calculation). So, there is a shadow of AI underlying these layoffs when contrasted against 10+ years of cheap money, servicing of debts and the potential savings on labour that small to at scale of AI & automation brings to reducing labour costs. These opinions are my own, it is a thinking exercise, and just me connecting the dots, between two different points of view and unrelated sources of news/knowledge. See Video: Source: CS50 (Harvard) - YouTube - End of Programming Matt Welsh is Co-founder and Chief Architect of Fixie.ai, a Seattle-based startup developing a new computational platform with AI at the core. He was previously head of engineering at OctoML, a software engineer at Apple and Xnor.ai, engineering director at Google, and a Professor of Computer Science at Harvard University. He holds a PhD from UC Berkeley. https://youtu.be/JhCl-GeT4jw?si=0oQ9fZlhrS4lzp_G
The end of 0% interest rates: what the new normal means for software engineers
The end of 10+ years of 0% interest rates is set to change the tech industry. What do higher rates mean for software engineering jobs, developers, and careers; and how can you prepare for this shift?
newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com
6
4747
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Disclaimer: I haven't read the article yet or watched the youtube video, but in my opinion, "AI investment" is just a scapegoat of an excuse for all the layoffs. At the end of the day, it comes down to earnings and a company's ability to make shareholders money and layoffs are the fastest way to do that right now and "reinvesting in AI" is just corporate speak to make it sound like they know what they're doing. My inclination is that companies are comparing like you are with the "Price per lines of code" mentality, but what they aren't realizing is that using AI to help developers will be significantly more useful than using AI to replace devs
11
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,523