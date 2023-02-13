Apple ICT4 salary range in Hong Kong





Current TC: US$80K

YoE: 5y





When asked about my salary expectations, I said at least US$102K. Given that my application is being proceeded, it must be within budget. Though I want to know if I am lowballing myself. I should still have a chance to negotiate higher pay. (No competing offer)





Note: Some might suspect whether I actually get an ICT4 offer with only 5yoe. Understandable, I cannot exclude the possibility that my application has been downgraded to ICT3. So it will be helpful to know about that salary range too.