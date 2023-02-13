GUBjrEm1sx8noGrUDD in
Apple ICT4 salary range in Hong Kong
About to discuss contract details tomorrow. I wonder what the salary range is in Hong Kong for Apple ICT4, cannot find it on levels.fyi
Current TC: US$80K
YoE: 5y
When asked about my salary expectations, I said at least US$102K. Given that my application is being proceeded, it must be within budget. Though I want to know if I am lowballing myself. I should still have a chance to negotiate higher pay. (No competing offer)
Note: Some might suspect whether I actually get an ICT4 offer with only 5yoe. Understandable, I cannot exclude the possibility that my application has been downgraded to ICT3. So it will be helpful to know about that salary range too.
1
3307
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
That seems a bit low, I'd definitely try to negotiate higher. I would expect ICT4 at Apple in Hong Kong to land around US$150k+. I don't have direct data, but just extrapolating from the Levels.fyi data https://www.levels.fyi/companies/apple/salaries/software-engineer/levels/ict4?searchText=&sortOrder=ASC&sortBy=total_compensation
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482