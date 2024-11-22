Job switch after 1 yr

Hi, I'm 23M, recently joined a MNC as a Network Engineer. 9 months internship experience, 5 months FTE experience.





The work is way too boring, the things they said during interview that will take place, didn't happen. Very niche networking related things which I'm not liking tbh. Planning to switch after getting 1 yr FTE experience. How should I proceed with it? Will that be a right time to switch? How will my experience as a network engineer affect my applications if I apply for full stack/ backend/frontend roles?





Any guidance is appreciated.



