Salary negotiation help requested for upcoming full-time conversion.

I would love it if the community here helped me get a sense of where I stand with respect to the market.





My background is in computer engineering and I work in research. Prior to grad school, I had 5 years of experience in the industry as a software engineer in networking and network security. I finished grad school in 2019, after which I was working in a university as a research engineer for three years. My TC there was 110000 USD. After that, I moved to Houston to work for HP Enterprise, where I am currently located. I was hired as a post-doctoral research scientist and my TC is 130000 USD and I got a sign-on bonus of 20000 USD (and I have all the other benefits at the company, minus RSUs and bonuses). The goal was to convert me to a full-time employee in around a year, which is coming up soon.





For the purposes of HPE banding/leveling, they consider my grad school to be 4 years of experience, and I have my 9 years in academia/industry. This puts me at their Expert level, which is a huge band in itself. From what I have understood, there are folks with my experience at Expert and even folks with 15-17 years of experience in the same band, but at different pay scales.





For reference, my peers were offered 180K-190K (albeit in California) four years ago after we graduated together. Given a safe 10% YoY increase, that puts them at 250K at the very low end of the spectrum now (which I think is a very conservative estimate).





I have been doing my research on levelsfyi and Glassdoor etc., but I have not been able to get a clear picture of what my asking range should be. I see insane salaries being posted in and around the Houston area for companies for software engineering roles with the same level of experience. I don't think I can get HPE to those numbers anyway, so I was wondering if you good folks would be kind enough to give me a starting range to work with? I am struggling to put a number on what I am worth, mainly because of the time spent in academic research for quite a while and I was disconnected from industry-level salaries.





Thanks in advance.