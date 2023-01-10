happydev in
Referrals needed
Hello! Ive lost my job in the recent layoffs. I have a total experience of around 5 years mostly in backend. I have 75 more days before my time ends in the US without a job. Please refer me to any positions at your team / workplace. Any help highly appreciated.
YOE: 5
TC: 270k
FratelliProduct Manager
There's going to be something out there for you. In addition to pooling referrals maybe identify a recruiter or two and ask them to help you find a role. In addition, make sure you're updating your LinkedIn etc. You'll get thru this!
