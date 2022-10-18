Even with all their success, Microsoft has laid off ~1,000 employees

Affected teams included Microsoft Edge and Xbox. With all their new announcements, I thought Microsoft was clear of needing to layoff people. But I guess even with all the new initiatives it doesn't hurt to trim size and be leaner. Sucks for the veterans being let go. Not a time of luxury to be working on special projects or research it seems.





