Transitioning to Cybersecurity

So I'm currently a student getting my bachelors degree in cybersecurity, and after working as a personal trainer for the last 7 years. I already have my A+, Net + and about to take my Sec + certification through compTIA. I was wondering, outside of certifications and me completing my degree, what advice anyone has that can help me land an entry level role in cybersecurity? Currently also doing some tryhackme work, and using TCM security's ethical hacking course as other learning material to gain some more skill.