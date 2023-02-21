Cyberpunk16 in
Transitioning to Cybersecurity
So I'm currently a student getting my bachelors degree in cybersecurity, and after working as a personal trainer for the last 7 years. I already have my A+, Net + and about to take my Sec + certification through compTIA. I was wondering, outside of certifications and me completing my degree, what advice anyone has that can help me land an entry level role in cybersecurity? Currently also doing some tryhackme work, and using TCM security's ethical hacking course as other learning material to gain some more skill.
3
3204
Sort by:
4
Cyberpunk16Cyber Security at Western Governors University
I definitely don’t have anything against working in a SOC, I would work as a SOC Analyst no problem. I’m currently in New York City and I’m sure I can probably find some here with open positions but am open to other areas. It’s that experience thing that really seems to frustrates me the most because that’s what I’ve been told in the past. Experience over education. It kind of just feels like “oh man I have this education for me to still not even be considered because of lack of experience”. So I’ve also been looking at internships just to gain some experience.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,454
My personal opinon is see if Verizons or AT&Ts SOCs are hiring. (One in VA, the other in SC)