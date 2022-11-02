i believe the metaverse will have a huge impact on society

I know Meta is down bad right now but I remain hopeful. I think there's a lot of promise in it and wanted to know what you think metaverse will impact society, good, bad, anything in between? I think there's real promise in this despite how bleak it looks right now...





For developers for example, value can be defined by the economics- subscriptions or memberships, deals or partnerships, and micro-transactions between users. I think the metaverse will open up a whole new way for people and the brands they love to interact in meaningful ways, assuming brands care about their customers of course. The idea of having a brand interact with you outside of what we see today like snarky tweets from a social media manager replying to your meme or some storytelling blog post is profound.