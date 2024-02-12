R050 in  
Information Technologist  

Can I get some advice?

I graduated pretty good state university 22 fall with computer science degree and got an IT specialist job right away. The job didn't have any programming task but I still took it because it was better than no job.

Also I believed myself too much that I should be able to get a SWE job while sharpening my coding skills.


I've been working here for about a year and I think I failed myself.

My work is stressful, no learning, and mandatory overtime.

Due to the mandatory overtime, I have almost no time after work and sometimes I work on weekend too.


I'm considering going to graduate school for CS after quitting my job but the university I'm looking at already closed application for this year fall. So my next chance is next year fall which means I need to stay here for about 1 1/2 year.


Can I get some advice please?

texfamSoftware Engineering Manager  
I was in a similar situation when I graduated in 2010. The market was still really bad post 2008 crisis. I couldn’t get a job and went back to get my MS a year later. I had to take a new grad job when I finished. I also had to move to a less desirable area for that job but I was thankful to be a Java engineer. It all worked out. While in my MS program I worked for my dad and it wasn’t tech but I could play up parts of it that made it sound decent on my resume. In new grad jobs they aren’t expecting development experience.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
This is pretty good advice. IMO the tech job market is still 1-2 years away from unwinding this mess, and a master's degree is a leg up on most other people.
