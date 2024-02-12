I graduated pretty good state university 22 fall with computer science degree and got an IT specialist job right away. The job didn't have any programming task but I still took it because it was better than no job.

Also I believed myself too much that I should be able to get a SWE job while sharpening my coding skills.





I've been working here for about a year and I think I failed myself.

My work is stressful, no learning, and mandatory overtime.

Due to the mandatory overtime, I have almost no time after work and sometimes I work on weekend too.





I'm considering going to graduate school for CS after quitting my job but the university I'm looking at already closed application for this year fall. So my next chance is next year fall which means I need to stay here for about 1 1/2 year.





Can I get some advice please?