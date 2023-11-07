undertone in
iPad sales are about to eclipse MacBooks
Apple's income statement for the financial year ending September 30, 2023:
Net sales - $383.3 billion:
iPhone: $200.6b
Wearable, Home & Accessories: $39.8b
Mac: $29.4b
iPad: $28.3b
Services: $85.2b
iPads are a device to consumer, while Macs are devices to produce. Sign of the times that consumption-focused devices are about to cross devices used to produce things.
Calculatron99Business Analyst
My partner hasn't had a laptop/computer in years and mainly browses the web and does all her billing stuff on her phone and then wants an ipad to use as essentially a bigger phone. From my friends I spoke to, this seems to definitely be a growing trend, I don't know too many non-techie people who actually use a computer/laptop for anything other than work at this point, so I can't say I'm surprised.
2
