iPad sales are about to eclipse MacBooks

Apple's income statement for the financial year ending September 30, 2023:





Net sales - $383.3 billion:





iPhone: $200.6b

Wearable, Home & Accessories: $39.8b

Mac: $29.4b

iPad: $28.3b

Services: $85.2b





iPads are a device to consumer, while Macs are devices to produce. Sign of the times that consumption-focused devices are about to cross devices used to produce things.