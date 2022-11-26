Product11 in
Ukrainian PM is looking for job!
Hi guys, one of my good friends relocated to Toronto and looking for job (BA/PM). She is trying to find a job for 2 + months and not have got any offers. Do you have any recommendations I could give her? She is looking through LinkedIn, direct company websites, career sites like indeed.
Thank you!
bsaneProduct Manager
If it’s any help…. If she finds a job at Cognizant, I can refer her directly to the recruitment team.
