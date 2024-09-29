Google job families

Hi, I recently interviewed with Google for a non-tech role. I went through 5 interviews (HR, hiring manager, G&L, GCA, RRK) and was told that I didnot get the role. Reason being my performance was at L4 but they need an L5 for the role.





Recruiter told me that for reapplication, for the same job family, I need to wait 6 months to be interviewed again. For roles within different job families, I can pretty much reapply as soon as a suitable role appears.





My question - 1) what does Google's job families entail? 2) how can I know which job families a job belongs to?





Thank you all.