Venkata Surya Ramcharan PULUGURTHA in
Changing career from Business analyst to Product management
Hi everyone
I am currently working as a business analyst. Im trying to change my career mode from business analyst to product management roles. Could anyone please guide me what are all the courses or certifications i need to learn so that i can easily understand product management concepts at a deeper level.
Thank you!
3DFutureManProduct Manager
Check out the book ‘Inspired’ by Marty Cagan. It’s a good introduction to the product management function.
ProductManProduct Manager
This ^. Would also recommend Continuous Discovery Habits by Teresa Torres.
