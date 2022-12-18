Medium term goal

Hey all, a bit of background I'm mostly a front-end engineer with 10yoe, with a past on back-end and capable of solving most back-end issues if needed. I worked and am able to work with React and Vue, also vanilla JS.





The question is, I make 100k/y on a remote usa midwest company and wanted advice on my next step (around 2 years). I'm targeting Automattic since it looks pretty interesting, given that I have time, should I aim for some of the bigger ones? And am I selling myself short for 100k?