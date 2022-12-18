greypigeon in
Medium term goal
Hey all, a bit of background I'm mostly a front-end engineer with 10yoe, with a past on back-end and capable of solving most back-end issues if needed. I worked and am able to work with React and Vue, also vanilla JS.
The question is, I make 100k/y on a remote usa midwest company and wanted advice on my next step (around 2 years). I'm targeting Automattic since it looks pretty interesting, given that I have time, should I aim for some of the bigger ones? And am I selling myself short for 100k?
19g615kywz1yza
My career advice is don't worry so much about the money and instead focus on learning more backend dev. Going from a frontend dev to a full stack dev will result in a huge pay increase over time and will make you more valuable in the market.
1
greypigeon
Thanks, interesting take. I have seen more specialized positions, but startups do love the more full stack approach, at least in theory. I have some back-end background, which gives me a certain flexibility and ease when dealing with back-end (node, python, PHP - and not professionally a little bit of Rust and Go). Besides that, I work/worked closer to docker and deployment environment which makes them less scary to me than to the regular front-end developer. I will keep that in mind, and look for ways to expand my back-end comfort! Thanks.
