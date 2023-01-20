Gevorian in  
 

Where to find AWS Solutions Architect Positions?

Hey, I've recently gotten into studying for the cloud practitioner certification and then later the associate/professional solutions architect certifications, I'm wondering where are some of the best places to look for jobs within that field?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I would say outside of standard job boards, looking in communities and making connections would be your best bet. Could be a tough time now given the market, but hopefully things pick back up soon.
