Gevorian in
Where to find AWS Solutions Architect Positions?
Hey, I've recently gotten into studying for the cloud practitioner certification and then later the associate/professional solutions architect certifications, I'm wondering where are some of the best places to look for jobs within that field?
1
1725
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I would say outside of standard job boards, looking in communities and making connections would be your best bet. Could be a tough time now given the market, but hopefully things pick back up soon.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,434