Top 7 Common Product Manager Mistakes
Avoid these things as a product manager:
- Altering the scope of the sprint all the time
- Preferring to deliver lengthy documents but not talk to the team
- Never crediting the team after a successful sprint
- Wearing false charm when you need devs to work overtime
- Claiming that a gap in the spec was too obvious to mention
- Being a "yes-man" to the manager and a grouch to the team
- Someone who trivializes changes to tickets devs are already working on
Credit: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/aatirar_productmanagement-activity-6986173382392238080-JTIB
4
2368
kf1308ygfaProduct Manager
A lot of middle management dont know how to give credit when credit is due because they fear for their own jobs when they see star perfrmers.
2
