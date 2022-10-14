heroborn in  
Product Manager  

Top 7 Common Product Manager Mistakes

Avoid these things as a product manager:


  1. Altering the scope of the sprint all the time
  2. Preferring to deliver lengthy documents but not talk to the team
  3. Never crediting the team after a successful sprint
  4. Wearing false charm when you need devs to work overtime
  5. Claiming that a gap in the spec was too obvious to mention
  6. Being a "yes-man" to the manager and a grouch to the team
  7. Someone who trivializes changes to tickets devs are already working on


Credit: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/aatirar_productmanagement-activity-6986173382392238080-JTIB

kf1308ygfaProduct Manager  
A lot of middle management dont know how to give credit when credit is due because they fear for their own jobs when they see star perfrmers.
2

