Can I reach 50LPA?

I have 7.5 YOE in backend development. Currently working with .NET Golang & AWS primarily. I draw close to 20LPA (Indian Rupees) with a Permanent Remote Job. I kind of feel that I have reached the saturation point with the current company and would like to switch to some actual product company. Do you think that I can target 50LPA fixes? Do companies offer this kind of cash component? I am planning to get started with DSA and System Design Preps for a timeline of 4-6 months.





Any others who have taken similar paths? Suggestions please.