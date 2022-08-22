19g6xkw1caynf in  
Technical Program Manager  

Google: same position, different titles?

I just finished Team Match and am waiting to see if a department will take my application to HC. Can you help me disambiguate a family of positions at Google so that I can research salary?


In my interview loop, the position has been called each of the following at one point or another:

  • Technology Partner Manager
  • Technology Support Engineer
  • CPSE
  • Customer Engineer


Do all of these positions roll up to one general title? Trying to determine what the average TC would be for NYC.

