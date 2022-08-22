Google: same position, different titles?

I just finished Team Match and am waiting to see if a department will take my application to HC. Can you help me disambiguate a family of positions at Google so that I can research salary?





In my interview loop, the position has been called each of the following at one point or another:

Technology Partner Manager

Technology Support Engineer

CPSE

Customer Engineer





Do all of these positions roll up to one general title? Trying to determine what the average TC would be for NYC.