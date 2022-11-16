rpin6ayt in  
Technical Project Manager  

Who are your tech/business idols?

Curious if you guys have any tech or business idols. I want to find some good quotes to help me stay motivated and inspired during my job search. Things I can put on my wall and just get pumped by when I read it.


So far, I have some Steve Jobs, Woz, and Alexis Ohanian. Would love some others and maybe less famous but still impactful people from tech, business, etc.


Currently looking for TPM positions. Any referrals appreciated

PaiSley  
I garden quite a bit and one quote I have tattooed on my wrist says, "Bloom where you are planted”

It’s a great line that’s very special to me.
xooeOwn9  
