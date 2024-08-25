Looking for a BigTech or (Big Tech => Startup => Big Tech) Career Coach / People

Hi all –





I am reentering the job market after being in the startup world for 2 years.





Prior to going into the startup world, I was a L6 PM at Google (2022). Two years later (2024), Google recruiting has called back and said that I can reenter Google at L6 or interview to be at L7. I think I will want to see what else is out there.





Would love to talk this through with people who have left and reentered the tech world and / or work with a career coach with this experience.





Leads appreciated.



