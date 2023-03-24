How should I approach my manager with an offer I received from another company?

I work at Oracle (first job after uni) and I'm about to be promoted after working here for about 2 Years. The project and my colleagues are great but I'm really looking for the additional salary boost you get from changing jobs. The offer is roughly 50% more than what I currently make. I only have a week to decide. Should I leave Oracle or should I negotiate with my manager? What are the odds of him matching my offer? Thanks for your advice besties