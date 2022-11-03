yungengineer in
Highest Paying MEP Consulting Companies?
Anyone know which firms that provide MEP services pay mech engineers the best?
tsega60
It’s probably gonna vary depending on the job location. I remember back in 2014 I got hired right out of college as a mechanical engineer at $50k at a small MEP firm in Atlanta. Now in 2022, the straight out of college salary is probably in the mid $60k? Again the location matters.
