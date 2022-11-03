yungengineer in  
Mechanical Engineer  

Highest Paying MEP Consulting Companies?

Anyone know which firms that provide MEP services pay mech engineers the best?
3
1253
Sort by:
tsega60Mechanical Engineer  
It’s probably gonna vary depending on the job location. I remember back in 2014 I got hired right out of college as a mechanical engineer at $50k at a small MEP firm in Atlanta. Now in 2022, the straight out of college salary is probably in the mid $60k? Again the location matters.
1

About

Public

Mechanical Engineer

Members

1,382