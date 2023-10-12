Meowwoof in  
From Entrepreneurship to Corporate?

Hi all - I have been an entrepreneur for past 4 years and full-time freelancer before that. During my 11 years of work experience I only worked for corporate in the first 4 years. I have now permanently moved to the US and REALLY struggling with the cost of living. The business is struggling and I am not able to withdraw decent income. It has come to a point where I am going to a really dark place and living in a survival mode.


I am considering finding a full-time job in 2024 to get myself out of this place and make + save some money. I know in the future I want to keep being an entrepreneur but I need to take a break right now and get out of survival mode. Here are my questions:

  •   As a non-technical tech founder (I led sales, marketing, product experience, fundraising, team etc,), what are some of the roles I apply to?
  •   Do companies actually hire ex-founders? any tips here to frame my resume?
  •   What should be my initial salary expectations? I am smart and competent but have zero experience with corporate America.

Answers to the questions + Any advice from someone who has been there would be helpful.

Perhaps you might Consider product manager or a sales or account executive role in the area of tech in which you have expertise.
I’m in the exact opposite position trying to move away from corporate into an entrepreneur mindset. The competitive market has taken a toll on me and I want to decide my own fate rather than pursue others objectives. Don’t give up on yourself!
