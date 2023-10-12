From Entrepreneurship to Corporate?

Hi all - I have been an entrepreneur for past 4 years and full-time freelancer before that. During my 11 years of work experience I only worked for corporate in the first 4 years. I have now permanently moved to the US and REALLY struggling with the cost of living. The business is struggling and I am not able to withdraw decent income. It has come to a point where I am going to a really dark place and living in a survival mode.





I am considering finding a full-time job in 2024 to get myself out of this place and make + save some money. I know in the future I want to keep being an entrepreneur but I need to take a break right now and get out of survival mode. Here are my questions:

As a non-technical tech founder (I led sales, marketing, product experience, fundraising, team etc,), what are some of the roles I apply to?

Do companies actually hire ex-founders? any tips here to frame my resume?

What should be my initial salary expectations? I am smart and competent but have zero experience with corporate America.

Answers to the questions + Any advice from someone who has been there would be helpful.