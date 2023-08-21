TechQueen in
Target Product Management Roles
Does anyone have any insights on how the recruitment process works for Target?
Target has some remote Product management roles, and I received a text message welcoming me to target careers process.
The salary range is 141k-254k.
shiblu
yes
TechQueenProduct Manager
Hello, for product management roles are they looking for any case studies to be discussed during the interview process? Also are there any tests for querying data?
