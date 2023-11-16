Snowflake on-site prep

Hi all,





I have a snowflake onsite interview next week for a senior engineer (5+ YOE) full-stack position. Any references or tips for getting ready? Ive solved top 250 LC and have stayed interview ready the past year. Also completed 10+ system design mock interviews.





Also, anyone know if snowflake would force me to move to san mateo? Or are some positions remote? My recruiter strangely hasnt revealed this information yet - and id prefer not to move. Wanted to see if any engineers work for snowflake remotely or if it is strict in office