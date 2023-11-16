dcWizard in
Snowflake on-site prep
Hi all,
I have a snowflake onsite interview next week for a senior engineer (5+ YOE) full-stack position. Any references or tips for getting ready? Ive solved top 250 LC and have stayed interview ready the past year. Also completed 10+ system design mock interviews.
Also, anyone know if snowflake would force me to move to san mateo? Or are some positions remote? My recruiter strangely hasnt revealed this information yet - and id prefer not to move. Wanted to see if any engineers work for snowflake remotely or if it is strict in office
cheesymanHardware Engineer
I think Snowflake has a hybrid office policy, but it might be worth confirming with your recruiter. I've heard of some more senior folks getting fully remote exceptions though, so maybe that could be an option for you. Based off your prep, you should be fine for the onsite, I think they use a bit of LC. How was the phone screen interview?
1
