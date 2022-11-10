IceBerg in  
Computer Science  

How to prepare for Snowflake SDE Intern Interview

Hi,

I have an upcoming internship interview at Snowflake and I could use few tips regarding the preparation and difficulty of the interview process. 
Appreciate your help

Thank you.
5
2794
Sort by:
TwebaoFrontend Software Engineer  
From what I remember, there’s two technical phone screens then a project discussion. There’s behavioral questions like about your background, coursework, and familiarity with the company. Good luck!
2
incognitus 
Hi thanks for sharing your experience! I also have two technical rounds. Are they on technical phone screen or zoom ?

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482