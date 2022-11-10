IceBerg in
How to prepare for Snowflake SDE Intern Interview
Hi,
I have an upcoming internship interview at Snowflake and I could use few tips regarding the preparation and difficulty of the interview process.
Appreciate your help
Thank you.
5
2794
Sort by:
TwebaoFrontend Software Engineer
From what I remember, there’s two technical phone screens then a project discussion. There’s behavioral questions like about your background, coursework, and familiarity with the company. Good luck!
2
incognitus
Hi thanks for sharing your experience! I also have two technical rounds. Are they on technical phone screen or zoom ?
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482