zoinks in
Wayfair layoffs
Heard 900 people were affected. Anyone have more details?
8
4149
moderatelySizedDataBackend Software Engineer
Well that explains what just happened. I am in the middle of the screening process with them, but a day before the on-site, they cancelled and said they needed to reschedule. A new recruiter reached out a few days later.
2
ValarDohaerisProduct Manager at Wayfair
I’m not aware of any new hiring efforts since hiring is frozen throughout the company. I’d say don’t put all your eggs in the same basket. Good luck!
1
