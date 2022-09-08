Promotion Salary Negotiations

logpie in  
My director has informed me that at the start of 2023, I will be promoted to VP, Data Scientist Lead. This will be my first promotion within the company.

Upon learning my new salary, is it acceptable to negotiate for a higher amount? If so, what advice do you have?

Thanks.
carrotcake82Backend Software Engineer  
Should be a convo you guys have if you're able to push back. Hopefully you have the key metrics/data points to call out that can help establish the value you want
1

