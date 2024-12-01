Chase Product Manager VP promotion salary negotiation

To my knowledge, I'm on track to be promoted to VP at the end of this year. I joined straight from undergrad in 2020 and will have ~4.5 years tenure by year end.





Current all-in comp is around $115k as a Sr. Associate (1.5 years Analyst, 3 years Sr. Associate). All in the Digital space, mostly on the same Product team.





I've been told I'll only officially find out if I got the promotion in mid-January.





Can anyone speak to whether there is room for salary negotiation at that time?





Additionally, given my tenure and experience, does anyone have a guess at the comp I could expect?





While the process is underway, now I'm wondering if it's too late for me to negotiate my Sr. Associate salary, if the VP promo falls through for some reason. Not to be self-aggrandizing, but no promotion would be untenable given positive feedback on my performance and my current situation, generally. No promotion AND a standard 3-7% salary boost would be REALLY untenable.





Thanks to anyone who read this far.





Any insight is appreciated.