Google compensation

I got an offer from a small company, base salary is around 260k for engineering manager.
I also have an upcoming interview with Google that I am sure will try to place me at the L5 level, but even assuming an L6 position, based on the numbers I see here. Google won't even come close to that base. Of course Google will provide equity but so would the small company and I'd much rather have a solid base than some equity that could be worth a lot more or a lot less once vested. Should I continue pursuing Google or will I be disappointed with their TC?
fimco10
Get the Google offer and counter back with what you already have, see where you can move it.
