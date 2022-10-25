Google compensation

I got an offer from a small company, base salary is around 260k for engineering manager.

I also have an upcoming interview with Google that I am sure will try to place me at the L5 level, but even assuming an L6 position, based on the numbers I see here. Google won't even come close to that base. Of course Google will provide equity but so would the small company and I'd much rather have a solid base than some equity that could be worth a lot more or a lot less once vested. Should I continue pursuing Google or will I be disappointed with their TC?