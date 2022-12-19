19g616l13onwj0 in
Product Designer in Salesforce ecosystem
Hello,
I am in an org that uses Salesforce CRM. I am a business analyst (requirement gathering, user story, UAT, etc.).
My org is changing our role to that of Product Designer, which seems pretty heavy IMO.
I am asking around anyone who is or was a Product Designer in SFDC ecosystem (not just in Salesforce, the company).
Looking for tips for success in this new role.
2
3315
Sort by:
bcnecoProgram Manager
I am not within that ecosystem but have a friend who is and she said it has been really solid. I know it doesn't help too much without specifics but it sounds like that change won't be too crazy.
1
19g616l13onwj0Business Analyst
Thanks. The change is imminent for me, but wanted to prepare for a successful Product Designer role.
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670