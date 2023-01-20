Mercedes-Benz issues €7,300 profit-sharing bonus to all employees

Mercedes-Benz announced that all their employees will be getting a record high profit sharing bonus as a part of their new strategy. Amongst all the layoff news, this comes as a nice piece of news.





Profit sharing seems like a good model for businesses. Private equity is just locked up for so long, you don't reap the performance rewards of the company. Profit sharing similarly aligns incentives between employees and the company, but with more tangible benefit and reward. It especially would make sense now for businesses making a lot of money, but not looking to raise additional capital.





https://group-media.mercedes-benz.com/marsMediaSite/en/instance/ko/Mercedes-Benz-strategy-pays-off-workforce-to-receive-record-profit-sharing-bonus.xhtml?oid=55064985