vedant2357 in
Stuck in non-coding job
Hi All,
I currently work at MNC which as software engineer from past. 7 months.
I am fresher and this is my first job.
I am stuck with non coding job and very niche specific tool used only in my company.
Little background - I have done good amount of Competitive programming. I have 5 star at codechef, specialist at codeforces and have solved 1400+ leetcode problems. Along with i have done 6 month internship at startup which has MERN stack developer role.
Any suggestions or help would be appreciated.
Thanks
Aloha420Software Engineer
Interview and move man!
2
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Yeah, this isn't a tough choice. OP has correctly identified that they aren't advancing their career much with the work they do. Unless there is a path to move internally to a coding job, this problem is only going to get worse with age.
1
