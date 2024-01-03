Stuck in non-coding job

Hi All,

I currently work at MNC which as software engineer from past. 7 months.

I am fresher and this is my first job.

I am stuck with non coding job and very niche specific tool used only in my company.





Little background - I have done good amount of Competitive programming. I have 5 star at codechef, specialist at codeforces and have solved 1400+ leetcode problems. Along with i have done 6 month internship at startup which has MERN stack developer role.





Any suggestions or help would be appreciated.

Thanks