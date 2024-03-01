What am I worth?

2 years experience working at my own company that was dissolved.

3 years working at General Motors as a software engineer level 6a.





I hate leetcode and technical questions but study backend and front end architecture for fun every weekend and actually understand it and can hold conversations about it. I am writing a large backend in nest js with typescript and have made multiple decently complex apps with react js and react native used in production by small amount of clients. I will gladly take any interview homework assignment but have no interest to grind leetcode as I'd rather read architecture books I actually am interested in and can use as I code.





currently making 110k at General Motors in Detroit with 4 weeks vacation. can someone please help me understand what my potential is.