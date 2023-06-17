Taking an extended break

Do companies ever allow corporate workers (I'm a SWE ) to take extended time off without pay for non-disability reasons and guarantee that the employee will still have their job once returning? For example, say I wanted to take a year off to complete an MS degree without worrying about work. Or even if I wanted to try working as park ranger or something for 6 months to get away from the computer). I understand that companies have different policies on many things, but I'm not sure if any allow extended time off without pay.