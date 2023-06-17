wishgranted in
Taking an extended break
Do companies ever allow corporate workers (I'm a SWE) to take extended time off without pay for non-disability reasons and guarantee that the employee will still have their job once returning? For example, say I wanted to take a year off to complete an MS degree without worrying about work. Or even if I wanted to try working as park ranger or something for 6 months to get away from the computer). I understand that companies have different policies on many things, but I'm not sure if any allow extended time off without pay.
SpartanSoftware Engineer
Some companies have sabbatical programs. Typically they require you to have been at the company for some time. Best to check with HR / your manager. Smaller companies may also be more flexible here.
