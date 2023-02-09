RichNinja in
Reimbursement for visa travel
Hi folks,
This is for joining a new company, my visa situation was transparent since beginning with the company. I have visa documents with me but have to travel out of US for consular processing. Without doing that step, I can not join the company. The company is saying they don't reimburse for visa travel to employees. Is this common across all companies? Can people comment on whether or not they had a similar experience?
bringeeRecruiter
I can say that most of the companies I've worked with haven't ever reimbursed for visa travel, unfortunately. They'll sponsor for sure, but if you need to do any travel to finalize it, usually that comes out of pocket. YMMV though
Thanks for your response!
