Peloton CEO steps down, lays off 15%
https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-releases/news-release-details/peloton-announces-leadership-transition
Sucks about the layoffs but feels like this was a looooong time coming. They hadn't turned a profit since December of 2020..
PELOTON ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION | Peloton Interactive, Inc.
Barry McCarthy Stepping Down as CEO, President and Board Director Peloton Board Members Karen Boone and Chris Bruzzo will Serve as Interim Co-CEOs; Jay Hoag Becomes Chairperson of Board of Directors Board Commences CEO Search Process NEW YORK , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc.
investor.onepeloton.com
Marketing Operations
Perfect case study about scaling too quickly and being shortsighted with how people actually interacted and used their product.
