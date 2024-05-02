Peloton CEO steps down, lays off 15%

PELOTON ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION | Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Barry McCarthy Stepping Down as CEO, President and Board Director Peloton Board Members Karen Boone and Chris Bruzzo will Serve as Interim Co-CEOs; Jay Hoag Becomes Chairperson of Board of Directors Board Commences CEO Search Process NEW YORK , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc.

investor.onepeloton.com