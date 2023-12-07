Lemme in
Is it good time to join Asana?
What do people at Asana think? How does their operations looks like? Is it stable in this economy? Chances of layoffs?
HazyGraySoftware Engineer
I was part of those layoffs this time last year, but still have some colleagues there who say it seems fairly stable. If anything, they feel a little stagnant, not a lot of new updates or products, just a lot of focusing on perfecting what they have, which IMO I would prefer over just flinging crap at the wall to see what sticks. FWIW, they definitely seem a lot more intentional about the work they do, so I would be surprised if there was another large scale layoff.
