How do you use ChatGPT at work / home?

Curious how often and actually how you're using ChatGPT or some AI like CodePilot in your work / home?





I surveyed a few friends in different careers:

Medical Student / Resident - Using it to prepare for board exams as a study companion. Very helpful for recalling certain concepts or thinking through patient cases.

Medical Doctor - Uses it to think through cases. Note some parts are not fully accurate but he understands this and still finds it valuable.

Chemical Engineer - Drafting emails, reports, etc. Speeds up his workflow in coming up with proposals

Marketer - Uses to ideate copy and campaigns. Also uses it to prepare recipes to cook at home that meet his dietary restrictions.





I'm impressed how much of my network is using GPT in their daily workflows. This definitely feels like a historical event unfolding in the progress of humanity. So... how are you or people you know using it?