Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?
If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?
Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate and/or talented with this stuff and who was just here for the money.
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
You can be in it for both those reasons simultaneously. Doesn’t have to be exclusive.
40
okiedokieboysSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
There's 2 different questions going on here. Of course it's possible to like the job and the pay, so I don't find that question very interesting.
The better question is the one in the title: Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?
