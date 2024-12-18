19g618l2gwwp1w in
Career growth vs health vs work life balance
I'm a software engineering manager for test with 12 years of experience. I'm finding that as I progress further my ability to work 8+ hours is reducing.
I recently tried doing 10 hour days and i immediately could feel it affecting my physical health. I'm wondering if I have to suck it up and work hard at the cost of my health if I want growth?
I don't understand how people sustain this. Even if I do enjoy working I feel like my mind gives in if I'm working long hours and I can't absorb or process anything past a given point.
Anyone else feel similar?
13
4300
Sort by:
15
gloomyguy
also do not believe all this CEOs work hard lectures. They're all meant to make them rich. Nobody will be there when you get sick, including your so-called friends. only family members will be there when you are suffering with your health.
11
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,602
other jobs. However, if you lose 1 health you are done and most of the time no coming back.
Never trade health for anything. Half of your that "high tc" will be taken by uncle sam anywat but uncle sam gives 2 f to your health.