Career growth vs health vs work life balance

I'm a software engineering manager for test with 12 years of experience. I'm finding that as I progress further my ability to work 8+ hours is reducing.





I recently tried doing 10 hour days and i immediately could feel it affecting my physical health. I'm wondering if I have to suck it up and work hard at the cost of my health if I want growth?





I don't understand how people sustain this. Even if I do enjoy working I feel like my mind gives in if I'm working long hours and I can't absorb or process anything past a given point.





Anyone else feel similar?



