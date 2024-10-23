Tips for getting to the “next level”

Currently working for an insurance company as a senior software engineer in the south. Tc is 136k with base of 103k. I read all the time about FAANG jobs where folks are making upwards of 150-200k. Does anyone have any resources on getting to the next level? I'm constantly taking on new projects and even help out on my coworkers projects to get as much experience as I can but I feel since this job was my first and I've "grown" through it that I may have stunted my trajectory. Anyone been in this kind of situation? What were your plans for growth and development that resulted in a career boost? What are some areas I may need to focus on for a FAANG level job?