Career transition?!

I have a PhD in EE and have been working as a data scientist in the energy sector for about 7 years. My total compensation is about $300K which is not much considering my age (mid 30s). I love being an IC and have no incentive to "climb up the ladder" which, to me and the industry I’m in, means I won't be able to make more money if I stay in this sector. The only ICs I know that make $1M+ a year work for big tech companies. And they are pretty qualified CS PhDs with a ton of solid research papers.
My assumption is, I have to study for at least 6 months to be able to just get an interview at a big tech company, and even then, the role will probably be a low impact one which doesn’t bring a huge jump to my compensation or skill level. Is that true?
I guess my question is, is the transition to big tech worth it?
I’d appreciate it if anyone out there who’s gone through such a transition can share their experience.
I should add that I love my job and I’m not really that “ambitious”. If everything didn’t cost so much, I’d probably stay where I am and work on problems I love!
I think you have a wrong impression of big tech in terms of career ladders. ICs who make very high salaries reach that by climbing career ladder too, the difference being that big tech has a separate ladder for IC vs manager. At higher IC levels, you still have to deal with all the politics to climb up. So don't move with the expectation that you won't need to climb the ladder and still make a million dollars. Having said that, check out the salaries at senior level for various companies, which is also considered a terminal IC level in most companies unless you want to climb the ladder. It is possible to make more than 300k at senior but the higher end at this level caps out around 500k in big tech. Another option to consider is HFTs or hedge funds, which usually have really flat hierarchy, but still pay higher than big tech senior level.
True. My impression was in big tech if your technical skills are solid you’ll automatically get promoted! Seems like I need to work on my “how to play the game” skills.
And unfortunately I can’t stand fintech so that’s not an option for me.
Thanks for your response! It was really helpful.
