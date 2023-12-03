Career transition?!





I have a PhD in EE and have been working as a data scientist in the energy sector for about 7 years. My total compensation is about $300K which is not much considering my age (mid 30s). I love being an IC and have no incentive to "climb up the ladder" which, to me and the industry I’m in, means I won't be able to make more money if I stay in this sector. The only ICs I know that make $1M+ a year work for big tech companies. And they are pretty qualified CS PhDs with a ton of solid research papers.

My assumption is, I have to study for at least 6 months to be able to just get an interview at a big tech company, and even then, the role will probably be a low impact one which doesn’t bring a huge jump to my compensation or skill level. Is that true?

I guess my question is, is the transition to big tech worth it?

I’d appreciate it if anyone out there who’s gone through such a transition can share their experience.

I should add that I love my job and I’m not really that “ambitious”. If everything didn’t cost so much, I’d probably stay where I am and work on problems I love!







