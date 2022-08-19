Founders, have you considered SharkTank?

I have a couple of buddies who went on SharkTank and said the deals were 🚮 but the exposure was worth it. Considering taking my startup on there but according to this, the deals generally havent amounted to much.





I suppose having Mark Cuban on your board is MORE THAN ENOUGH, but what's in it for him? Anyone know?





https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/22/mark-cuban-hasnt-profited-from-his-shark-tank-investments/?cx_testId=6&;cx_testVariant=cx_undefined&cx_artPos=2#cxrecs_s