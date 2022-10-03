dwbh82 in
Anyone here move from Canada to US to get more pay?
Wondering if it makes sense to move to the states to try and earn more. Seems like Canadian engineers get 20% - 40% discounted tc compared to US engineers, plus higher tax rates. Yes we pay for free healthcare through our taxes. Would like to hear from anyone who made this move or have considered it.
escalatorSoftware Engineer
Totally worth it, I feel that it’s an investment as well where your career growth potential is much higher. You can later come back to Canada in a remote role without compromising on salary (that is if you really do want to go back)
