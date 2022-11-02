



At my last company, for my first child, I had three months and I spread it out over the course of the year, so I would do one month off, two months on. So each quarter I was only away for one month of the quarter.





I realize that it’s time that the company gives you, and it really shouldn’t be a concern, but I do feel like it’s a double-edged sword. Being away for huge chunks of time detracts from your relevance and impact on the team and can feel like you’re out of sight, out of mind. Conversely, context-switching and thrashing being away versus back from parental leave seems like it could be disruptive as well.

For these companies that offer several months of parental leave, what’s your strategy?