How to land a FT contract during hiring freeze

I have worked with amazon for about two years now, first I did an internship and right after I transitioned into a part-time contract for students(20hrs/week). I like the work I'm doing and now that I am graduating I would like to get a full time contract. However as we have the hiring freeze still going, it's a hard thing to achieve. Does anyone have an advice how I could "convince" them?

I would say my achievements are quite outrageous and that I get as much done as a regular full-time employee on a part time week already.