Is there some secret American culture specific rituals I’m missing?

I go to NYC office at a tech company as sde1, none of my teammates are here.

Everyone is American mostly women, they have these mini groups where people know each other, talk about their vacations and family, go to dinner or drinks together, etc. (not eaves dropping but they literally talk loud around me)

They all talk like they know each other and it looks like they are all part of same or adjacent teams





I’m M27 (but look younger then that because of no beard), I dress good, use cologne, use deodorant bar, shower everyday, keep a decent haircut

If I’m gonna be able to make friends outside of my work team, there ain’t gonna be much fun in life